Caf Champions League draw sees Mamelodi Sundows face former coach

Rulani Mokwena, former Sundowns coach, in charge of fellow Group C side MC Alger

The Caf Champions League draw got interesting for Mamelodi Sundowns in more than one way.

Firstly, they were pitted in Group C alongside MC Alger, who coached by former Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.

And secondly, they will also play ST Eloi Lupopo who eliminated fellow South African side in Orlando Pirates.

Al Hilal of Sudan completes the Group in the draw which was done today in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The potential fireworks are expected from Mokwena’s MC Alger as they would have insight into Sundowns given that their coach previously worked at Chloorkop.

Mokowena has worked almost all the current Sundowns players except for new recruits such as Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho to mention two.

This is the kind of first-hand information Mokwena has which also gives him an advantage over his counterpart in Miguel Cardoso.

Mokwena was also Pitso Mosimane’s right hand man at Sundowns when they won this trophy in 2016.

But it does look like Cardoso will do all in his power to annex this trophy for The Brazilians as this is one prize Sundowns look to win than most.