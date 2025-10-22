CAF Awards 2025 : The list of nominees for the Young African Player of the Year award

Only the best will win.

The list of ten nominees for the Young African Player of the Year award at the 2025 CAF Awards is out. Unveiled by the Confederation of African Football, this list includes some well-known names. These are 10 players from the continent, all talented at their respective clubs.

Morocco is well represented on this list. We find names like Abdellah Ouazane, a young 16-year-old Moroccan prodigy who plays for the Ajax U21s. Houssam Essadak and Othmane Maamma are also nominated.

Nigeria is not far behind with Daniel Bameyi, already captain of the Nigerian U20s, whose maturity is impressive. For his part, Sierra Leonean Momoh Kamara continues to write a beautiful story.