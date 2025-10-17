CAF Awards 2025 : Mama Diop in Qualifying for African Women's Footballer of the Year

Mama Diop nominated for African Women's Footballer of the Year.

The list of ten players nominated for the African Women's Footballer of the Year award has been released. The Confederation of African Football unveiled the list on October 17. Among the nominees is Senegalese player Mama Diop.

Mama Diop is now among the top ten players in the running for African Women's Footballer of the Year 2025. With the next CAF Awards coming up very soon, the striker can celebrate, having shone with the national team during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The player is nevertheless in a good position to win this trophy.