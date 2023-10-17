By the decision of the football player. Who initiated the stoppage of the match Belgium - Sweden

Victor Lindelof, Manchester United defender and Sweden captain, said that he personally initiated the stoppage of the match with Belgium in the qualifying round of Euro 2024.

Let us remind you that before the start of the game, a terrorist killed two fans of the Swedish team. The meeting lasted one half, after which the players did not enter the field.

Lindelof said he took the lead as team captain and started discussions with his teammates and Belgian players.

“We quickly came to a common decision that the match should be stopped. The main thing for me was that the Swedish players were safe. It was actually scary to be in danger just because you represent the Swedish team. I felt safe and the stadium was one of the safest places,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported the arrest of the killer of two Swedish fans. Previously, he received serious injuries during arrest.