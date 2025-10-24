Bundesliga Giants Target Nigerian Defender

RB Leipzig reportedly prepares a bid for Benjamin Fredrick, potentially linking him with Victor Boniface.

Bundesliga powerhouse RB Leipzig is reportedly eyeing a move for Nigerian international defender Benjamin Fredrick. The 20-year-old center-back, currently on loan at FCV Dender in the Belgian Pro League from Brentford, has attracted attention following standout performances with the Super Eagles, starting in their last four World Cup qualifiers.

Reports suggest Leipzig is preparing a €1.5 million offer for the former Flying Eagles star, which may also include a 15 percent sell-on clause.

Fredrick made his move to Brentford permanent last year and has since made 11 league appearances for Dender this season. While his recent international success has boosted his profile, it's uncertain if Brentford will agree to sell the promising defender.

Should the move happen, Fredrick would join the competitive Bundesliga, where he could link up with fellow Nigerian international, striker Victor Boniface, who is currently on loan at Werder Bremen.