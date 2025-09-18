Brownsville Signs Letter of Intent With USL to Bring Pro Soccer Back to the Valley

City leaders in Brownsville have signed a letter of intent with the United Soccer League to launch a professional soccer team. The agreement is seen as the first step toward reestablishing the sport at the professional level in the Rio Grande Valley, two years after the RGV Toros folded in 2023 following an eight-year run.

A feasibility study will be conducted to assess whether upgrades are needed at Brownsville Sports Park, the venue designated to become the team’s home if the project is finalized. The USL itself is covering the costs of the study, allowing the city to move forward without immediate financial risk.

To guide the process, a steering committee of about 40 community members has been created. It includes representatives from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board, owners of FC Brownsville, as well as coaches and former coaches. The group’s task is to provide input on what it would take to establish both men’s and women’s professional teams in the city.

The initiative highlights Brownsville’s ambition to join the growing wave of mid-sized U.S. cities investing in soccer as a driver of local identity and economic development. While still in its early stages, the signing of the letter of intent signals a concrete move toward returning professional soccer to the Valley, with community voices playing a central role in shaping the path ahead.