Broos Admits Fear Before Nigeria’s Win Over Benin in World Cup Qualifiers

South Africa coach reveals he was anxious about Super Eagles’ performance amid late FIFA points deduction

South Africa's road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup was far from smooth, according to coach Hugo Broos, who revealed his significant anxiety ahead of the final qualifiers. The coach's fear stemmed from both an unexpected points deduction and the inconsistent form of Nigeria's Super Eagles, whose result was indirectly tied to South Africa's fate.

Bafana Bafana were on track for automatic qualification until FIFA deducted three points after midfielder Teboho Mokoena was deemed ineligible against Lesotho. Broos claimed that the decision, coming six months after the incident and just before crucial matches, was influenced by “the pressure that some countries put on Fifa to reopen the case.”

"We were in a very good position, then suddenly they deducted the three points," Broos said. “I said it already, we made a mistake, but we never thought it should happen because it was six months after it happened... One week before the two crucial games, suddenly they deducted three points.”

Broos admitted he was also "a little bit afraid" about Nigeria's final game against Benin, despite having hoped the Super Eagles would help their campaign. "They were not really convincing during the qualifiers. They were convincing against Benin, but they started with three draws and a defeat. That was not Nigeria. I was a little bit afraid that Benin should not win," he confessed.

Ultimately, both teams secured their spots. South Africa finished top of Group C with a 3-0 win over Lesotho, while Nigeria's 4-0 victory against Benin sent them to the playoffs. Broos said that his players were not aware before their match that they needed a four-goal margin, but their early goals eased his nerves. “At half-time the score in Nigeria was 2-0, and I said, 'Okay, things done now'.”