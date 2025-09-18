Brooks Nader comments on rumored romances with Sinner and Alcaraz

Her answer kept things ambiguous

Model and TV host Brooks Nader found herself in the media spotlight after reports surfaced that she was simultaneously involved with two of the world's top tennis stars — Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Now, Nader has decided to address these swirling rumors.

Nader broke her silence regarding the sensational headlines during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

'Insider' lifts lid on love triangle between Alcaraz, Sinner and Brooks Nader https://t.co/bOYC2jwDcX — Sun Sport (@SunSport) September 15, 2025

"I would just say, a lady never kisses and tells - especially twice, that's just not nice. Dating is such a loose term these days. It's just… I don't know. By the way, my only thing is, guys do it all the time, so why can't I do it?" Brooks stated.

Meanwhile, insiders claim that all the talk about her relationships with the tennis stars is nothing more than a PR stunt by the model, aiming to draw attention to herself.

Brooks Nader was reportedly dating both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner during US Open pic.twitter.com/1i0KdSCiX6 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 12, 2025

At the same time, journalist Alberto Guzman confirmed that Alcaraz is not dating Nader and currently has no plans to pursue a serious relationship.