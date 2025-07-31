RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Brayan Cortés Involved in Car Accident Amid Transfer Talks With Peñarol

Brayan Cortés Involved in Car Accident Amid Transfer Talks With Peñarol

Football news Today, 21:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Brayan Cortés Involved in Car Accident Amid Transfer Talks With Peñarol Brayan Cortés Involved in Car Accident Amid Transfer Talks With Peñarol

Chilean goalkeeper Brayan Cortés was involved in a car accident Wednesday, just as he negotiates a potential move from Colo Colo to Peñarol. The incident adds complexity to ongoing talks, which have already seen some friction between the clubs over transfer terms.

According to early reports, Cortés’s vehicle sustained visible damage, though Carabineros (Chile’s national police) stated they had not recorded any official crash involving the player. However, Colo Colo confirmed the incident occurred around 6:00 p.m., with Cortés himself alerting both the authorities and the club immediately after.

Despite the mishap, Cortés later joined a scheduled meeting with his teammates. While he remains on Colo Colo's roster, he has been left out of recent matchday squads. Peñarol has submitted a formal offer, but Colo Colo is holding out for improved terms.

The 29-year-old keeper is expected to continue negotiations in the coming days, while the club monitors his physical condition following the accident and awaits a resolution regarding his future.

Related teams and leagues
Colo Colo Colo Colo Schedule Colo Colo News Colo Colo Transfers
Club Atletico Penarol Club Atletico Penarol Schedule Club Atletico Penarol News Club Atletico Penarol Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSI Runavik - : - NSA Sofia 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSI Runavik
-
NSA Sofia
-
05:00
AEK Athens - : - Flora Tallinn 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
AEK Athens
-
Flora Tallinn
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Swieqi United - : - Spartak Myjava 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Swieqi United
-
Spartak Myjava
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:05 Rony’s Exit From Atlético Mineiro Sparks Transfer Talks With Santos Laguna Football news Today, 21:30 Botafogo Poised for Windfall if Luiz Henrique Joins Al-Nassr Football news Today, 21:00 Brayan Cortés Involved in Car Accident Amid Transfer Talks With Peñarol Football news Today, 20:44 Brazilian Court Freezes Eagle Football’s Shares in Botafogo Amid $30 Million Debt Dispute Football news Today, 20:30 Leagues Cup Clash Between San Diego FC and Tigres Faces Tsunami Concerns Football news Today, 20:06 USL Awards League One Expansion Franchise to Eugene, Oregon for 2026 Launch Football news Today, 20:05 Camilo Mayada Leaves Peñarol, Returns to Danubio After Over a Decade Football news Today, 19:30 Lucas Paquetá Speaks Out After Being Cleared in Betting Case: “I Maintained My Innocence” Football news Today, 19:10 River Plate and AFA Clash with Government Over New Tax Decree Football news Today, 19:00 Keylor Navas Praises Pumas’ Mentality After Penalty Shootout Win
Sport Predictions
Football 01 aug 2025 Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and betting tips – August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores