Brayan Cortés Involved in Car Accident Amid Transfer Talks With Peñarol

Chilean goalkeeper Brayan Cortés was involved in a car accident Wednesday, just as he negotiates a potential move from Colo Colo to Peñarol. The incident adds complexity to ongoing talks, which have already seen some friction between the clubs over transfer terms.

According to early reports, Cortés’s vehicle sustained visible damage, though Carabineros (Chile’s national police) stated they had not recorded any official crash involving the player. However, Colo Colo confirmed the incident occurred around 6:00 p.m., with Cortés himself alerting both the authorities and the club immediately after.

Despite the mishap, Cortés later joined a scheduled meeting with his teammates. While he remains on Colo Colo's roster, he has been left out of recent matchday squads. Peñarol has submitted a formal offer, but Colo Colo is holding out for improved terms.

The 29-year-old keeper is expected to continue negotiations in the coming days, while the club monitors his physical condition following the accident and awaits a resolution regarding his future.