Braian Romero Extends Vélez Contract Through 2027

Vélez Sarsfield secured a key piece of their attack for the long term, announcing on Monday that striker Braian Romero has signed a contract extension through 2027, per the club’s official website. The news comes shortly after their crucial 1-0 win over Talleres in Córdoba, which lifted them out of the relegation zone in the Torneo Apertura.

“This is what I always wanted,” said Romero. “It’s an honor to wear this shirt, and I hope to live up to what this club represents.” The 33-year-old arrived in mid-2023 and immediately made an impact, helping Vélez avoid relegation. In 2024, he became the team’s top scorer with 12 goals, powering them to a Liga Profesional title and finals in both the Copa Argentina and Copa de la Liga.

So far in 2025, Romero has scored six goals in 16 appearances across all competitions. His standout performance came in Paraguay, where he netted twice in a 4-0 Copa Libertadores win over Olimpia.

Romero also expressed gratitude toward the club’s fans for their unwavering support. “The only way to repay them is on the pitch,” he said. “Being part of this club fills me with pride, and I’m taking this extension as an even greater responsibility.”