BoxRec has compiled its list of the top-ranked boxers, irrespective of weight class

The computerized system BoxRec has compiled its list of the top-ranked boxers, regardless of weight class.

Leading the rankings is the undefeated absolute champion in the welterweight division, Terence Crawford. Second place is held by Mexican fighter Saul Alvarez, and Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue rounds out the top three. In addition, Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney are among the top five in the system's rankings.

Here is the top ten boxers according to the BoxRec computerized system:

Terence Crawford Saul Alvarez Naoya Inoue Gervonta Davis Devin Haney Emanuel Navarrete Chris Eubank Jr. Shakur Stevenson Teofimo Lopez Juan Estrada

It's worth noting that there are no heavyweight boxers included in the list. Also, we will add a rating of boxers from the authoritative magazine The Ring.