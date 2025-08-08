RU RU ES ES FR FR
Transfer news Botafogo Targeting Atlético-GO Defender Alix Vinicius for Permanent Move

Botafogo Targeting Atlético-GO Defender Alix Vinicius for Permanent Move

Botafogo have set their sights on Atlético-GO center back Alix Vinicius as their latest defensive target, ESPN reported, citing information from ge.globo. The Rio de Janeiro club first made a loan offer with a purchase option, which Atlético rejected. A follow-up proposal for a loan with a mandatory buy clause was also turned down.

Now, Botafogo are pushing for a permanent transfer. Atlético-GO have yet to respond, but president Adson Batista is reluctant to sell due to the difficulty of finding a replacement. The need for reinforcements is pressing for Botafogo, who currently only have Alexander Barboza and David Ricardo fit, with Bastos and Kaio Pantaleão sidelined through injury.

Before approaching Alix Vinicius, Botafogo tried to sign Novorizontino’s Dantas without success. The 25-year-old defender joined Atlético-GO permanently in late 2023 from Fortaleza for 3.5 million reais after loan spells with Volta Redonda and the Goiás club. A product of Tigres do Brasil, he began his professional career in Rio de Janeiro.

