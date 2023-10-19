RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Borussia Dortmund will attempt to buy back Sancho

Borussia Dortmund will attempt to buy back Sancho

Football news Today, 10:41
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Borussia Dortmund will attempt to buy back Sancho Borussia Dortmund will attempt to buy back Sancho

Borussia Dortmund wants to bring Jadon Sancho back, reports ESPN.

The "Yellow and Black" are ready to offer a contract to the English winger from Manchester United. Initially, Borussia denied any interest in Jadon Sancho after his conflict with Manchester United's head coach. However, according to sources, the German club is indeed interested in the Englishman's transfer if they can reach an agreement with Manchester United regarding the contract distribution.

Most likely, this will be a short-term loan until the end of the season, although Dortmund will still need to pay a portion of Sancho's weekly salary of £300,000. The 23-year-old player is still highly regarded at Borussia after spending four years in the Bundesliga club, and he continues to have contact with coach Edin Terzić.

Manchester United, on the other hand, is ready to consider offers for Jadon. They are also willing to support head coach Erik ten Hag in his stance. As long as Sancho does not apologize to the team's manager, he will not be allowed to participate in first-team training.

In addition, few players in the dressing room support Jadon and also tell him to apologize. Because of this, United agrees that the situation cannot continue indefinitely, so they are willing to make financial concessions for Sancho to leave the club in January.

Related teams and leagues
Borussia Dortmund Manchester United
Popular news
Chelsea and Liverpool could enter the race for Mbappe Football news Today, 12:21 Chelsea and Liverpool could enter the race for Mbappe
UEFA has confirmed the postponement of matches involving Israeli teams Football news Today, 11:48 UEFA has confirmed the postponement of matches involving Israeli teams
The salary of Lionel Messi in MLS is known Football news Today, 11:15 The salary of Lionel Messi in MLS is known
Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus Football news Today, 10:10 Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus
The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded Football news Today, 09:36 The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded
Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy Football news Today, 02:52 Tonali, Fagioli, Zaniolo and even Bonucci. What you need to know about the betting scandal in Italy
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:21 Chelsea and Liverpool could enter the race for Mbappe Football news Today, 11:48 UEFA has confirmed the postponement of matches involving Israeli teams Football news Today, 11:15 The salary of Lionel Messi in MLS is known Football news Today, 10:41 Borussia Dortmund will attempt to buy back Sancho Football news Today, 10:10 Milan has lost another goalkeeper ahead of the match against Juventus Football news Today, 09:36 The Belgium - Sweden match will not be completed. The score remains final as recorded Football news Today, 07:58 The Bayern defender supported Palestine. He wasn't at practice today Football news Today, 06:55 PHOTO. Messi supported Neymar, who received a terrible injury Football news Today, 05:00 Neymar's father published a touching post on the occasion of the footballer's serious injury Football news Today, 04:30 Barcelona blamed Real for the Negreira case
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Adelaide vs Central Coast prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 20 oct 2023 Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023