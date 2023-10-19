Borussia Dortmund will attempt to buy back Sancho

Borussia Dortmund wants to bring Jadon Sancho back, reports ESPN.

The "Yellow and Black" are ready to offer a contract to the English winger from Manchester United. Initially, Borussia denied any interest in Jadon Sancho after his conflict with Manchester United's head coach. However, according to sources, the German club is indeed interested in the Englishman's transfer if they can reach an agreement with Manchester United regarding the contract distribution.

Most likely, this will be a short-term loan until the end of the season, although Dortmund will still need to pay a portion of Sancho's weekly salary of £300,000. The 23-year-old player is still highly regarded at Borussia after spending four years in the Bundesliga club, and he continues to have contact with coach Edin Terzić.

Manchester United, on the other hand, is ready to consider offers for Jadon. They are also willing to support head coach Erik ten Hag in his stance. As long as Sancho does not apologize to the team's manager, he will not be allowed to participate in first-team training.

In addition, few players in the dressing room support Jadon and also tell him to apologize. Because of this, United agrees that the situation cannot continue indefinitely, so they are willing to make financial concessions for Sancho to leave the club in January.