Bordeaux footballer Andy Carroll goes on vacation with girlfriend to Mallorca

Andy Carroll, currently playing for Bordeaux in France's 4th division, has embarked on a romantic getaway with his girlfriend Lou Teasdale to Magaluf, located on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Lou shared photos from the sunny island on her Instagram page.

It is worth mentioning that Carroll has been in a relationship with Teasdale for 5 months. The couple is very happy and already planning to get married, waiting only for the completion of Andy's divorce process with his former wife Billi Mucklow. Carroll has three children from his marriage to Billi and two more from other relationships.

"Andy is very close to proposing to Lou. They are madly in love. She is spending as much time as she can with him in France and Andy has never been happier. Lou is exactly what he needs because she is a calming influence on him and it's noticeable the change she's had on him to everyone around them," a friend of the couple told The Sun.

It should be noted that Carroll has played 17 matches for Bordeaux this season, scoring 10 goals.