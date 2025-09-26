Boca to Face Defensa With Only Two Forwards Available

Boca Juniors will head into Saturday’s match against Defensa y Justicia with serious concerns in attack, local reports said. Following a 2-2 draw against Central Córdoba, Miguel Ángel Russo has few options up front as injuries and absences have left the squad shorthanded.

Edinson Cavani remains sidelined with a psoas injury. Chilean forward Carlos Palacios, usually a starter, was ruled out after suffering muscle discomfort during Thursday’s training session. Exequiel Zeballos is also unavailable, still recovering and lacking recent minutes. As a result, Russo will only have Miguel Merentiel and Milton Giménez available in attack.

The pair will be supported on the wings by Brian Aguirre and Alan Velasco, expected to provide pace and width. On the bench, Lucas Janson is the lone forward alternative. The former Vélez striker has seen little action this semester but could be called upon if needed.

Speculation suggested Russo might call up young players from the reserve team, though that option is not being considered for this fixture. Boca’s probable lineup includes Marchesín; Barinaga, Di Lollo, Costa, Blanco; Aguirre, Battaglia, Paredes, Velasco; Merentiel and Giménez. The team travels to Florencio Varela under pressure to claim points in the Clausura despite its limited attacking depth.