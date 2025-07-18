Boca Set to Face Unión with Paredes Poised for Long-Awaited Return

Boca Juniors will host Unión on Friday at La Bombonera, and all eyes are on Leandro Paredes, who could make his official return to the club over 4,200 days after his last appearance. As reported by TyC Sports, manager Miguel Ángel Russo is preparing several adjustments following the team’s goalless draw with Argentinos Juniors in the Clausura opener.

Paredes is expected to start in midfield if fully fit, potentially shifting Rodrigo Battaglia into central defense due to Nicolás Figal’s injury. Marco Pellegrino will also start at the back, replacing the injured Ayrton Costa. Right-back Luis Advíncula is doubtful due to personal travel, with Juan Barinaga lined up as a possible replacement.

The midfield will pivot around Paredes. If he starts, Williams Alarcón would partner him; otherwise, Battaglia would join Alarcón in the double pivot. Up front, Miguel Merentiel leads the attack, with Alan Velasco likely to start on the left. The remaining attacking spots are being contested by Malcom Braida, Carlos Palacios, and Kevin Zenón.

Edinson Cavani returns to the squad and may feature off the bench. With tactical tweaks and key players returning, Boca hopes to secure its first win of the Clausura campaign.