RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Boca Sells Campuzano Back to Atlético Nacional, Ending a Five-Year Chapter

Boca Sells Campuzano Back to Atlético Nacional, Ending a Five-Year Chapter

Football news Yesterday, 18:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Boca Sells Campuzano Back to Atlético Nacional, Ending a Five-Year Chapter Boca Sells Campuzano Back to Atlético Nacional, Ending a Five-Year Chapter

Boca Juniors has officially transferred Colombian midfielder Jorman Campuzano to Atlético Nacional for $1.7 million, closing out a five-year chapter that began in 2019. The 28-year-old leaves the club after playing 126 matches, scoring twice, and winning five titles.

Campuzano had already been playing for National on loan, and had just a few training sessions on his return to Boca, but was not in Miguel Ángel Russo’s plans moving forward. The coach has begun shaping the squad for the next phase of his tenure, and Campuzano’s name was already on the list of players set to leave.

Initially, Atlético Nacional offered $1.5 million for the midfielder, which Boca rejected, citing a $2.5 million release clause and their original $4 million investment in the player. However, negotiations continued, and a deal was reached quickly due to the club’s strong interest and Campuzano’s prior connection with the Medellín side.

He becomes Boca’s first outgoing transfer in the current window and a key addition for Atlético Nacional manager Javier Gandolfi, who already used the player regularly during his recent loan stint — 45 matches without a goal.

Campuzano’s exit symbolizes the start of a new era at Boca, with Russo streamlining his squad and making space for fresh pieces in the team's rebuild.

Related teams and leagues
Boca Juniors Boca Juniors Schedule Boca Juniors News Boca Juniors Transfers
Atletico Nacional Atletico Nacional Schedule Atletico Nacional News Atletico Nacional Transfers
Popular news
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites? Football news 02 july 2025, 07:44 The Women's Euro 2025 kicks off today: who are the bookmakers' favorites?
Girls of the day: the most beautiful footballers of the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Lifestyle 01 july 2025, 10:45 Girls of the day: the most beautiful footballers of the upcoming UEFA Women's Euro 2025
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Dinamo Minsk 0 - 1 Ludogorets Razgrad Today, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
0
Ludogorets Razgrad
1
45’ + 1
Linfield 1 - 2 Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
1
Shelbourne
2
45’ + 8
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Orlando City - : - New York City FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Orlando City
-
New York City FC
-
19:30
FC Cincinnati - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USA
FC Cincinnati
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
Charlotte FC - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Charlotte FC
-
DC United
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Nashville SC - : - Columbus Crew Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Nashville SC
-
Columbus Crew
-
20:30
Minnesota United - : - Los Angeles FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Minnesota United
-
Los Angeles FC
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:15 Kaizer Chiefs wrap up Dutch pre-season tour – how did the team perform? Football news Today, 14:48 Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 17, 2025 Football news Today, 14:21 Lamine Yamal comments on shirt number change Football news Today, 13:53 Breakthrough reached: Mamelodi Sundowns close to new deal with their star man Football news Today, 13:15 Plans remain unchanged. Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman wants to leave Atalanta Football news Today, 12:47 Official: Lamine Yamal signs new contract and will wear a new number Esports News Today, 12:13 EA SPORTS unveils first trailer for EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:56 Jude Bellingham undergoes shoulder surgery Football news Today, 11:39 Sekhukhune United secure another new signing Football news Today, 11:18 PSL releases MTN8 quarter-final fixtures
Sport Predictions
Football 17 july 2025 Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance? Football 17 july 2025 Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout? Football 17 july 2025 Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round? Football 17 july 2025 Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Football 17 july 2025 HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Football 17 july 2025 Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Football 17 july 2025 Santa Coloma vs Borac prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Football 17 july 2025 Rabotnichki vs Torpedo-BelAZ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Football 17 july 2025 Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Football 17 july 2025 Ordabasy vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores