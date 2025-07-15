Boca Sells Campuzano Back to Atlético Nacional, Ending a Five-Year Chapter

Boca Juniors has officially transferred Colombian midfielder Jorman Campuzano to Atlético Nacional for $1.7 million, closing out a five-year chapter that began in 2019. The 28-year-old leaves the club after playing 126 matches, scoring twice, and winning five titles.

Campuzano had already been playing for National on loan, and had just a few training sessions on his return to Boca, but was not in Miguel Ángel Russo’s plans moving forward. The coach has begun shaping the squad for the next phase of his tenure, and Campuzano’s name was already on the list of players set to leave.

Initially, Atlético Nacional offered $1.5 million for the midfielder, which Boca rejected, citing a $2.5 million release clause and their original $4 million investment in the player. However, negotiations continued, and a deal was reached quickly due to the club’s strong interest and Campuzano’s prior connection with the Medellín side.

He becomes Boca’s first outgoing transfer in the current window and a key addition for Atlético Nacional manager Javier Gandolfi, who already used the player regularly during his recent loan stint — 45 matches without a goal.

Campuzano’s exit symbolizes the start of a new era at Boca, with Russo streamlining his squad and making space for fresh pieces in the team's rebuild.