Boca Running Out of Time to Seal Zenón’s Transfer

According to Argentine reports, Boca Juniors is running against the clock in its attempt to finalize Kevin Zenón’s transfer to CSKA Moscow. The Russian window, one of the few still open, closes on Thursday, September 11, and negotiations have stalled with signs pointing in the wrong direction.

Zenón, once valued so highly that Boca rejected bids close to his 20-million-dollar release clause, has been sidelined for more than 40 days. His insistence on leaving pushed him out of the squad, and the club was counting on finding him a destination before the deadline.

The outlook darkened when CSKA agreed to sign Henrique Carmo, an 18-year-old Brazilian winger, for 6 million dollars for 80 percent of his rights. The move, for a figure similar to what they offered Boca, addresses the same area of the field that Zenón was expected to occupy, putting his chances of joining the Russian side in jeopardy.

Boca sources insist talks are not completely over, but the financial gap remains unresolved. The club believes the current proposal falls short, while Zenón’s market value has dropped significantly. With the deadline just days away, the most likely scenario is that he will finish the season in Buenos Aires, still under contract with Boca but far removed from the prominence he once enjoyed in the squad.