Boca Forward Milton Giménez Eyes Paraguay Switch Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Bolavip disclosed that Boca Juniors striker Milton Giménez has begun the process of acquiring Paraguayan citizenship, aiming to become eligible for Gustavo Alfaro’s national team plans for the 2026 World Cup. The 29-year-old was excused from training this week to advance with the paperwork, made possible by his father’s Paraguayan heritage. With Paraguay on the verge of qualification, Alfaro is already evaluating options to strengthen his roster, and Giménez has emerged as a candidate.

Paraguay can secure its spot with a draw against Ecuador or if Venezuela fails to beat Argentina in Buenos Aires. If not, another opportunity comes in the next round against Peru. Confident of advancing, Alfaro has turned his attention to shaping a squad with depth up front, a space where Giménez could fit given his recent production in Argentina.

Alfaro’s inclination to call players active in the Argentine league plays in Giménez’s favor. This month he selected forwards Gabriel Ávalos (Independiente), Rolando Martínez (Platense), and Alex Arce (Independiente Rivadavia), along with River’s Matías Galarza and Rosario Central’s Agustín Sández. Similar cases also include Alejandro Romero Gamarra, Andrés Cubas, and Carlos Coronel, all Argentine-born players who now wear Paraguay’s colors.

Within Boca, Lucas Blondel set a precedent earlier this year when he switched allegiance to Switzerland, earning minutes in March friendlies after taking citizenship through his father. Although not in the latest roster, his move underscores the type of decision Giménez is now pursuing.

The striker’s form supports Alfaro’s interest. Since arriving in mid-2024, Giménez has played 48 matches, scoring 13 goals and assisting four. In the current year alone he has totaled 1100 minutes in 23 games, with six goals and three assists, despite competing with Edinson Cavani and Miguel Merentiel for playing time under coach Miguel Ángel Russo. Those numbers put him firmly on Alfaro’s radar as Paraguay prepares for its return to the world stage.