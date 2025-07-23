Boca Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina with Pressure to Bounce Back

Boca Juniors takes the field tonight at 9:10 p.m. local time against Atlético Tucumán in Santiago del Estero for the Copa Argentina Round of 32. After a shaky start to the Clausura with back-to-back draws, the Buenos Aires giants are under pressure to deliver.

Boca’s recent 1-1 home draw against Unión was met with frustration from fans, who voiced their discontent with chants demanding more effort. For manager Miguel Ángel Russo, tonight's cup tie represents more than just progression — it's a chance to steady the ship and keep alive a path to the 2026 Copa Libertadores.

World Cup winner Leandro Paredes is set to make his first start since rejoining the club, anchoring the midfield alongside Williams Alarcón and Rodrigo Battaglia. Veteran striker Edinson Cavani could also return to the starting XI, though the team will be without Ayrton Costa, Nicolás Figal, and Ander Herrera due to injury.

Atlético Tucumán, meanwhile, has had a solid start to the domestic season, defeating San Martín de San Juan and drawing with Central Córdoba. They reached this stage of the Copa Argentina after eliminating All Boys. The winner of tonight’s clash will face Newell’s Old Boys in the Round of 16.

