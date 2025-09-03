Health Scare for Boca Boss Miguel Ángel Russo, Hospitalized Overnight

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Today, 16:50
Boca Juniors head coach Miguel Ángel Russo spent the night in a Buenos Aires clinic due to a urinary infection, Clarín reported. The 69-year-old manager, who has appeared visibly fatigued in recent days, was admitted to Instituto Fleni in Belgrano after undergoing repeat medical tests.

An initial round of studies last week had ruled out any issues, but follow-up exams confirmed the infection. Doctors decided to keep him under observation in a general ward and administered intravenous antibiotics. The plan is for Russo to remain about 24 hours at the facility before being discharged.

Despite his wish to return home, he accepted the medical team’s advice. Boca’s training session scheduled for Wednesday afternoon was led by his assistant, Claudio Úbeda, in his absence.

Concerns about Russo’s health had already surfaced days earlier. After Boca’s win over Aldosivi in Mar del Plata, former assistant coach Hugo Gottardi remarked that Russo looked “very tired,” highlighting the pressure of managing the club. He also noted that while the coach is in good condition, the workload appears to have taken a toll.

Russo, who successfully overcame a serious illness in the past, remains in stable condition and is expected to rejoin the team shortly once cleared by doctors.

