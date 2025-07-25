Boca Backs Russo After Copa Argentina Exit and Acknowledges Internal Crisis

Following Boca Juniors’ unexpected elimination at the hands of Atlético Tucumán in the Copa Argentina, the club’s Football Council has addressed the growing concerns surrounding the team. In an interview with ESPN, Mauricio “Chicho” Serna, a key figure in the council, offered insight into the emotional toll and internal response.

“I had coffee with Migue — he’s clearly shaken, but he has the knowledge and resilience to bounce back,” Serna said of head coach Miguel Ángel Russo. He openly admitted that the team’s current form is worrying: “The balance isn’t positive. We’re concerned, but also focused on improving. There are players far from their best.”

The loss in Santiago del Estero has deepened the pressure on Russo. Still, Serna called for unity and fan support: “Some players are starting to show improvement, but it’s not enough. We must recognize our shortcomings and keep pushing.”

Serna also addressed external criticism toward the board and Juan Román Riquelme without entering into confrontation. “We’re in a position many envy. Attacks come from all directions, but that’s part of wearing this badge,” he said.

As Boca prepares to face Huracán this Sunday in the Clausura tournament, Russo remains in charge — for now. The clock is ticking, and while the support is public, the expectations are unforgiving.