Boca Awaits Russo’s Return to the Bench in Rosario

According to Clarín, Miguel Ángel Russo has been discharged from the Fleni clinic after spending 72 hours under medical care due to a urinary infection. While doctors advised him to skip Monday’s training session in Ezeiza, Boca officials remain optimistic that he will be fit to travel to Rosario and direct the team against Central at the Gigante de Arroyito on Sunday.

Training duties were handled by assistants Claudio Ubeda and Juvenal Rodríguez, who led the squad’s return to work after the weekend break. Within the coaching staff, the message was cautious but hopeful: “Miguel needs to regain his strength. That’s the most important thing. Knowing him, he’ll want to be in Rosario.” The prospect carries added emotion, as Russo is deeply admired by Central’s fans after five managerial spells with the club, totaling nearly 300 matches.

Russo was admitted last Wednesday to a clinic in Buenos Aires before being released on Friday evening, though he has yet to resume his normal workload and was advised to rest at home. Between 2017 and 2018, he underwent surgery for bladder and prostate cancer, a history that underscores the careful monitoring of his recovery.

On the football side, Boca faces several absences. Goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín suffered a torn soleus in the match against Aldosivi and will be replaced by Leandro Brey. Defender Marco Pellegrino remains sidelined, leaving Ayrton Costa to continue in central defense. On the positive side, Ander Herrera and Tomás Belmonte trained with the group and are expected to be included in the squad. The big question now is whether Russo will be on the bench, ready to receive the warm welcome that Central’s supporters traditionally reserve for him.