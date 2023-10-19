Benzema will sue the French minister. The football player was accused of having links with terrorist

Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema's lawyer, Hugh Vigier, has intervened in the scandal surrounding the footballer.

As you know, recently French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin publicly announced the player’s ties to the terrorist organization “Muslim Brotherhood”. This happened after the star football player supported the Palestinian side in the war against Israel.

Vigier said they were considering filing lawsuits against the minister on grounds of manipulation of information, libel and public insult.

"Darmanen's claims about Benzema's non-existent links to the Muslim Brotherhood are misleading and demeaning. I find it unacceptable for rulers to think they are allowed to do anything for political gain," he said.

Let us remember that Benzema moved to the Saudi Arabian Championship last summer. Before that he played for Real Madrid.