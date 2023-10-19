RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Benzema will sue the French minister. The football player was accused of having links with terrorist

Benzema will sue the French minister. The football player was accused of having links with terrorist

Football news Today, 00:44
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Benzema will sue the French minister. The football player was accused of having links with terrorist Photo: Al-Ittihad Twitter

Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema's lawyer, Hugh Vigier, has intervened in the scandal surrounding the footballer.

As you know, recently French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin publicly announced the player’s ties to the terrorist organization “Muslim Brotherhood”. This happened after the star football player supported the Palestinian side in the war against Israel.

Vigier said they were considering filing lawsuits against the minister on grounds of manipulation of information, libel and public insult.

"Darmanen's claims about Benzema's non-existent links to the Muslim Brotherhood are misleading and demeaning. I find it unacceptable for rulers to think they are allowed to do anything for political gain," he said.

Let us remember that Benzema moved to the Saudi Arabian Championship last summer. Before that he played for Real Madrid.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Ittihad Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat Football news Today, 00:25 Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat
Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches Football news Yesterday, 17:59 Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches
Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews Hockey news Yesterday, 17:25 Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews
Neymar is expected to be sidelined for approximately a year due to injury Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Neymar is expected to be sidelined for approximately a year due to injury
The title of the finest stadium in the English Premier League has been bestowed upon Football news Yesterday, 15:01 The title of the finest stadium in the English Premier League has been bestowed upon
Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward Football news Yesterday, 13:10 Newcastle will continue to support Tonali and his family going forward
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:51 Real champions. Argentina have yet to concede a goal since winning the 2022 World Cup Football news Today, 00:44 Benzema will sue the French minister. The football player was accused of having links with terrorist Football news Today, 00:25 Inter Miami without Messi miraculously escaped defeat Football news Today, 00:14 Neymar spoke about his terrible injury Football news Today, 00:04 Women's Champions League. All participants in the group stage are known Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Salah stood up for the Palestinian people Football news Yesterday, 17:59 Manuel Neuer has received permission to participate in the matches Hockey news Yesterday, 17:25 Ottawa - Washington, Detroit - Pittsburgh. NHL Game Previews Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Neymar is expected to be sidelined for approximately a year due to injury Tennis news Yesterday, 16:16 PHOTO. The former coach of Roger Federer has had his leg amputated
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al Nasr vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football Today Rebordosa vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023 Football 22 oct 2023 Polytechnica Iasi vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023