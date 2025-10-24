Benue Governor Sacks Lobi Stars Board After Relegation

Gov. Alia acts to 'reposition the club' following poor performance

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has dissolved the board and management of the state's football club, Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, following their relegation from the Nigeria Premier Football League last season after a 27-year run.

The governor's Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, announced the immediate dissolution in a statement, explaining that the decision is “aimed at repositioning the club for greater efficiency, accountability, and better performance in both the Nigeria Premier Football League and other competitions.”

All outgoing management members were directed to hand over "all official documents, assets, and responsibilities to the Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Creativity with immediate effect." The statement added that a new management structure will soon be announced to guide Lobi Stars' next phase of growth.

Governor Alia also thanked the dissolved board and management for their service and reaffirmed his government's “commitment to sports development as a vital tool for youth engagement, talent discovery, and social cohesion in Benue State.”