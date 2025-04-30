Benni McCarthy: From Cape Flats to Coaching the Harambee Stars

Benni McCarthy, the newly appointed Harambee Stars head coach, recently revealed how his daring move early in his career became the defining moment of his life.

The former South African striker, renowned as the only South African to win the UEFA Champions League, credits his 1997 transfer from Cape Town to Ajax Amsterdam as a turning point that changed both his football journey and his life.

A Leap into the Unknown

"Signing for Ajax Amsterdam was the most standout moment of my career. Coming from the hardships of Cape Flats, it was about rising out of poverty and reaching the top of the pyramid in European football," McCarthy shared with CGTN.

McCarthy would go on to shine at FC Porto, winning the Champions League before making Premier League appearances with Blackburn Rovers and later returning home to Orlando Pirates.

Ten Hag's Backing at Manchester United

Although his current deal with Manchester United ends this month, manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on keeping McCarthy. McCarthy played a vital role in revitalizing Marcus Rashford’s form and guiding Rasmus Hojlund to a record goal streak during the 2022/23 season.

In spite of this, McCarthy, 46, has indicated a desire to play football in Africa again, even going so far as to say that he would be open to coaching Kaizer Chiefs should his tenure at Manchester United come to an end.

A Role Model Beyond Football

In an emotional interview on Radio 2000, McCarthy also spoke about a deeply personal decision that has shaped his life—his choice to abstain from alcohol, motivated by witnessing his father's violent behavior under the influence.

In retrospect, he said, "They give me money not to be nice but to score goals." Off the field, though, his goal is unmistakable: to end harmful cycles and have a positive impact on the next generation.