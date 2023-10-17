RU RU NG NG
Benjamin Pavard has emulated the accomplishment of Zinedine Zidane within the French national team

Football news Today, 19:37
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Benjamin Pavard has emulated the accomplishment of Zinedine Zidane within the French national team

The defender of the French national team, Benjamin Pavard, emerged as the principal protagonist in a friendly encounter against the Scottish national side. He achieved a brace, while the reigning vice-world champions triumphed with a resounding 4-1 scoreline.

Notably, Benjamin Pavard secured his two goals via formidable headers. The last instance of such a dual-headed scoring feat within the French national team occurred in a historic context. It transpired during the 1998 FIFA World Cup final. On that illustrious occasion, Zinedine Zidane executed a brace during the first half, propelling the French to a resounding 3-0 victory over the Brazilian national squad and marking their inaugural World Cup championship.

Benjamin Pavard made his inaugural appearance for the French national team in November 2017. Over the course of 51 matches, he has dispatched the ball into the net on five occasions. His maiden international goal was netted during the golden edition of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he found the target against the Argentine national team during the Round of 16.

Turning our attention to the Scottish national team, it is noteworthy that they have secured early qualification for Euro 2024.

