Benjamin Asare Wins September’s Best Goalkeeper Award in GPL

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been named the Ghana Premier League’s Goalkeeper of the Month for September, following a series of standout performances.

The experienced 33-year-old was in superb form throughout the month, keeping three clean sheets in as many matches — more than any other goalkeeper during the same period. His efforts helped Hearts of Oak remain unbeaten in September, with two wins and a draw, scoring twice and conceding none.

Asare kept two of his clean sheets at home and one away, showcasing his reliability and consistency regardless of venue. His shot-stopping ability, calm presence under pressure, and excellent coordination with his defenders were crucial to Hearts’ strong defensive record.

His performances have played a significant role in Hearts of Oak’s rise to fifth place on the league table after five matchdays. Asare’s form is a timely boost for the club, who are eager to re-establish themselves as serious title contenders this season.