Belgium Move to Secure Kazeem Olaigbe Amid Nigeria Interest

With the FIFA international break in June fast approaching, the Belgian national team is looking to lock in the future of one of its most promising dual-national stars—Kazeem Olaigbe.

Speaking this week, Red Devils coach Rudi Garcia revealed that a young dual-national will be included in his preliminary squad, sparking speculation that the player in question is Olaigbe, the Brussels-born winger currently on the books of Stade Rennais.

"You will see a dual-national player on the preliminary list—not two, because the other doesn’t yet have a Belgian passport," Garcia said, hinting at the move.

L'Équipe did a feature on Kazeem Olaigbe, 22, Belgian but of Nigerian descent. He's not the finished product yet and is still a work in progress. Rennes paid Cercles Bruges in Belgium €5.25m for his services in January.

Belgium vs Nigeria: Tug of War for a Rising Star

Born in 2003 and developed at Anderlecht, Olaigbe has featured at youth level for Belgium up to U21, but is also eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents. He previously played for Southampton and Cercle Brugge, and is now under contract at Rennes until 2029.

The Belgian FA appears eager to avoid a repeat of the Chemsdine Talbi case, where a top talent slipped through their grasp. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s coaching staff—reportedly led by Eric Chelle—is actively pursuing Olaigbe for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Olaigbe must make a crucial international choice that might shape his senior international future for years to come as both federations step up their efforts.