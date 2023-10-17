Belgium defender speaks out about killing fans

Defender of the Belgian national team and Borussia Dortmund Thomas Meunier did not ignore the incident with the murder of two Swedish fans.

As you know, the fans were killed by a supporter of radical religious movements. A terrible tragedy occurred on October 16.

“And the worst is undoubtedly yet to come. Let us pray for the victims and people who have been negatively affected by wrong religious teachings. May God help them get back on the right path,” Meunier wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The qualifying match between the teams of Belgium and Sweden took place on October 16 in Brussels. Before the start of the match, it became known that two fans of the Swedish national team were shot.

After the first half, the game was stopped and not resumed. By the break, the teams exchanged goals - 1:1. Viktor Gyökeres scored a goal for the Swedish national team. Romelu Lukaku scored the return goal for the Belgians from the penalty spot.