Barros Schelotto Praises Magallán’s Resilience in Vélez Win

According to Doble Amarilla, Guillermo Barros Schelotto had strong words of praise for Lisandro Magallán after Vélez Sarsfield’s 3-1 victory over Atlético Tucumán. The defender arrived under pressure, having been sent off in the Copa Libertadores against Racing and then making an early mistake that led to the opening goal. Yet, he recovered with composure, grew into the match, and ultimately turned jeers into applause from Vélez supporters, something the coach underlined as a lesson in character.

“There’s a human side to all of this, a sense of friendship that drives the group. At the start, Magallán made a mistake, but the most important thing is that he overcame it himself and turned criticism into recognition,” Barros Schelotto said, emphasizing the Argentine’s personal strength in reversing the crowd’s perception.

The coach also discussed his defensive options, suggesting Magallán and Emanuel Mammana could switch sides in central defense. “I spoke with both of them and it makes no difference. Magallán has played mostly on the left, but if they prefer to change, I’m open to it. The only non-negotiable is competing and going for the win,” he noted.

Barros Schelotto then looked at the bigger picture. “Reaching the playoffs will bring us closer to the international cups. We’re five points behind, with eight teams fighting for the same spot. It won’t be easy and it doesn’t only depend on us, but we’ll fight until the end,” he concluded. Vélez’s resurgence under his leadership has revived hopes of qualifying for continental competition.