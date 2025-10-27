Barea A' coach Romuald Rakotondrabe has finally decided not to join Tanzanian club Young Africans SC

Romuald Rakotondrabe withdraws from his contract.

Romuald Rakotondrabe will not join Tanzanian club Young Africans SC. The Barea A' coach, returning to Madagascar after a four-day stay in Tanzania, cited a disagreement with the club's agent, which notably concerned the choice of his assistant and the terms of his contract signing, as the reason for his decision.

This change of mind from the Malagasy coach puts an end to what could have been a revival of Coach Rôrô's career. For the time being, he will have to focus on his duties at the helm of the Malagasy national team.