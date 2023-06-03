Barcelona claimed a magnificent victory in the Women's Champions League final

Barcelona emerged victorious in a thrilling final of the Women's Champions League, defeating Wolfsburg with a score of 3-2 to claim the tournament title.

The German club took the lead in the first half with goals from Eva Pajor and Alexandra Popp. However, Barcelona turned the tide in the second half, securing the victory with a brace from Patricia Guijarro and a goal from Friederike Rolfo.

This is Barcelona's second Women's Champions League triumph in their history, adding to their previous victory in 2021.

Barcelona - Wolfsburg 3-2 (0-2)

Goals: Pajor, 3 - 0-1, Popp, 37 - 0-2, Guijarro, 48 - 1-2, Guijarro, 50 - 2-2, Rolfo, 70 - 3-2

