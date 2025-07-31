RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Banyana Banyana Star Explains Retirement, Slams Association, and Calls for Change

Banyana Banyana Star Explains Retirement, Slams Association, and Calls for Change

Leadership overhaul is needed.
Football news Today, 01:44
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Banyana Banyana Star Explains Retirement, Slams Association, and Calls for Change Photo: https://x.com/jermaine109

Banyana Banyana national team player Jermaine Seoposenwe has announced her retirement from football and explained the reasons behind her decision.

Details: Speaking on radio station 947, she revealed that she had not felt happy representing South Africa for quite some time. She also mentioned that ahead of the match against Ghana, some of her national teammates boycotted the game.

Following the interview, she took to her X account (formerly Twitter) to criticize various aspects of South African football.

Quote: "The association, coaching, and culture – that’s why I’m retiring!

If we, as a nation, say we love football as much as we claim, then we have a responsibility to bring about change.

I hope that my retirement sparks the conversation we've been avoiding for years.

But if it doesn’t, I’ve done my part! And I will fight for change in every way I can, because the next generation deserves better.

Just as others paved the way for me to become who I am today, I will do the same," the statement read.

Reminder: Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis shared her thoughts on the recent WAFCON, where her team reached the semifinals.

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Spartak Trnava
-
Hibernians
-
11:30
HJK - : - Arda Kardzhali Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
FC Santa Coloma - : - Polissya Zhytomyr Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Polissya Zhytomyr
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Riga FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Riga FC
-
12:00
Gyori ETO - : - Pyunik Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Gyori ETO
-
Pyunik
-
12:00
Spaeri - : - Austria Wien Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Spaeri
-
Austria Wien
-
12:00
Banga Gargzdai - : - Rosenborg Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Banga Gargzdai
-
Rosenborg
-
12:00
Sabah FK - : - CS Petrocub Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Sabah FK
-
CS Petrocub
-
12:00
AEK Larnaca - : - NK Celje Today, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
NK Celje
-
12:30
Nomme JK Kalju - : - St. Patrick's Athletic Today, 12:45 Europa Conference League
Nomme JK Kalju
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:44 Banyana Banyana Star Explains Retirement, Slams Association, and Calls for Change Football news Today, 01:16 Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami kick off Leagues Cup with a win. What did the Argentine do? Football news Yesterday, 23:40 Diego Díaz Considers Chilean Move Amid Lack of Minutes at Unión Football news Yesterday, 22:55 Pedro Pablo Perlaza Joins Liga de Portoviejo in Surprise Move to Ecuador’s Second Division Football news Yesterday, 22:10 Sebastián Villa Sues Boca Juniors for Over $2 Million in Labor Dispute Football news Yesterday, 21:55 Keny Arroyo to Stay at Besiktas Despite Offers from Brazil and Spain Football news Yesterday, 20:55 Millonarios Hits Rock Bottom: Two Opening Losses for the First Time Since 1996 Football news Yesterday, 20:20 Facundo Buonanotte Open to Borussia Dortmund Move, Rosario Central Eyes Windfall Football news Yesterday, 20:12 Independiente Rivadavia Advances to Copa Argentina Quarterfinals with Last-Gasp Win over Central Córdoba Football news Yesterday, 20:10 FIFA Pushes Back Against FIFPro, Denies Exclusive Representation Role
Sport Predictions
Volleyball Today France vs Slovenia: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 31, 2025 Football Today Perth Glory vs Milan: prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 31, 2025 Football Today Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football Today Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores