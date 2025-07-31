Banyana Banyana Star Explains Retirement, Slams Association, and Calls for Change

Banyana Banyana national team player Jermaine Seoposenwe has announced her retirement from football and explained the reasons behind her decision.

Details: Speaking on radio station 947, she revealed that she had not felt happy representing South Africa for quite some time. She also mentioned that ahead of the match against Ghana, some of her national teammates boycotted the game.

Following the interview, she took to her X account (formerly Twitter) to criticize various aspects of South African football.

Quote: "The association, coaching, and culture – that’s why I’m retiring!

If we, as a nation, say we love football as much as we claim, then we have a responsibility to bring about change.

I hope that my retirement sparks the conversation we've been avoiding for years.

But if it doesn’t, I’ve done my part! And I will fight for change in every way I can, because the next generation deserves better.

Just as others paved the way for me to become who I am today, I will do the same," the statement read.

Reminder: Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis shared her thoughts on the recent WAFCON, where her team reached the semifinals.