Bafana Bafana to wear new kit sponsor

SAFA part ways with Le Coq Sportif

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that it is ending its five-year partnership with Le Coq Sportif, the French kit designer.

Le Coq was part of Bafana's historic achievements, which included a run to the AFCON semifinals in 2024 and, of course, qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“The South African Football Association (SAFA) and renowned French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif have announced the conclusion of their five-year partnership, set to officially end in December 2025,” SAFA announced.

Meanwhile, reports say Macron and Adidas are the front-runners to take over ahead of Afcon 2025 in Morocco during December.