ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Bafana Bafana to wear new kit sponsor

Bafana Bafana to wear new kit sponsor

SAFA part ways with Le Coq Sportif
Football news Today, 02:17
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Bafana Bafana to wear new kit sponsor Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that it is ending its five-year partnership with Le Coq Sportif, the French kit designer.

Le Coq was part of Bafana's historic achievements, which included a run to the AFCON semifinals in 2024 and, of course, qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“The South African Football Association (SAFA) and renowned French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif have announced the conclusion of their five-year partnership, set to officially end in December 2025,” SAFA announced.

Also read: SA league to benefit from World Cup qualification

Meanwhile, reports say Macron and Adidas are the front-runners to take over ahead of Afcon 2025 in Morocco during December.

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
Related Team News
Orlando Pirates warned about Saint-Eloi Lupopo Football news Today, 01:51 Orlando Pirates warned about Saint-Eloi Lupopo
Pitso Mosimane comments on Bafana Bafana success Football news Today, 01:38 Pitso Mosimane comments on Bafana Bafana success
Former coach: World Cup will improve SA league Football news Yesterday, 15:25 Former coach: World Cup will improve SA league
Broos: How I changed Bafana Football news Yesterday, 15:04 Broos: How I changed Bafana
Former Bafana star: Hiring Broos was the masterstroke Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Former Bafana star: Hiring Broos was the masterstroke
How Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s talent was found Football news Yesterday, 12:18 How Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s talent was found
Related Tournament News
Chukwueze an Unsung Hero for Super Eagles, Says Ikpeba Football news Yesterday, 08:57 Chukwueze an Unsung Hero for Super Eagles, Says Ikpeba
Rohr Proud of Osimhen’s Growth, Reminds Fans He Gave Striker First Eagles Call-Up Football news Yesterday, 07:02 Rohr Proud of Osimhen’s Growth, Reminds Fans He Gave Striker First Eagles Call-Up
Nigerian President Tinubu Commends Super Eagles' Victory Over Benin, Promises Full Support for World Cup Playoff Campaign Football news Yesterday, 04:52 Nigerian President Tinubu Commends Super Eagles' Victory Over Benin, Promises Full Support for World Cup Playoff Campaign
Chelle Hails Osimhen as ‘Best Striker in the World’ After Hat-Trick Sinks Benin Football news Yesterday, 03:48 Chelle Hails Osimhen as ‘Best Striker in the World’ After Hat-Trick Sinks Benin
Victor Osimhen Just Nine Goals Away from Becoming Nigeria’s All-Time Top Scorer Football news Yesterday, 03:19 Victor Osimhen Just Nine Goals Away from Becoming Nigeria’s All-Time Top Scorer
CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings Football news 14 oct 2025, 17:02 CAF 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Schedule, Results, and Final Standings
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores