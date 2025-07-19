RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Awards and medals stolen: Michel Platini falls victim to burglary

Awards and medals stolen: Michel Platini falls victim to burglary

Prosecutors launch investigation into the burglary of the French football legend
Football news Today, 12:46
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Awards and medals stolen: Michel Platini falls victim to burglary Photo: x.com/TouchlineX

Michel Platini has become the victim of a break-in—the incident occurred early Friday morning at his home in the Bouches-du-Rhône department, near Cassis. According to RTL, the former UEFA president and legendary footballer heard suspicious noises at around 5:30 a.m.

Upon waking, Platini spotted an unknown intruder dressed in black with a hood, who fled as soon as he was noticed. After checking the premises, the ex-footballer discovered signs of forced entry in the garden house where he kept his personal trophies.

Preliminary reports indicate that about twenty items were stolen—mainly trophies and medals earned over his illustrious sporting career. The total value of the stolen items is still being assessed. While the perpetrator managed to escape, Platini himself was unharmed and is reportedly feeling fine. The Marseille prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the aggravated burglary.

