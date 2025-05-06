Atlético Set to Join USL Championship in 2027 After Identity Reveal in Garland

A new chapter in professional soccer is coming to North Texas. As announced by USLChampionship.com, USL Dallas officially revealed its new identity as Atlético Dallas during a vibrant community celebration in downtown Garland. The event included live music, a fan parade, limited-edition merchandise, and appearances by prominent local personalities.

The unveiling coincided with the Music Made Here concert featuring Grupo Los de Chiwas and La Nueva Estrategia. The evening was emceed by radio personality Armando “El Chiquilín” Ulloa from La Grande 107.5 FM, who also joins the club as a minority owner and brand ambassador.

“This brand launch is more than a name—it’s a declaration of identity and purpose,” said Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas. “It reflects our roots, ambition, and commitment to uniting the community through soccer.”

The new club identity features bold regional colors: Texas Topaz (light blue), Blackland Crude (black), Silver Ore (metallic silver), and white. The Mexican Gray Wolf and Rattlesnake were selected as team mascots, symbolizing the strength and pride of Texas.

Sam Morton, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, emphasized the broader mission: “Atlético Dallas is the heartbeat of a movement. We’re building something authentic, inclusive, and electric for fans across the region.”

The club also announced its youth system will be rebranded as Atlético Dallas Youth, following a new partnership with Renegades Soccer Club. With over 2,500 young athletes, the collaboration is aimed at developing homegrown talent through a clear professional pathway.

Garland Mayor Scott LeMay praised the initiative: “Atlético Dallas represents the future of pro sports in our city. We’re proud to welcome the team to our growing community.”

The club will join the USL Championship—the fastest-growing pro soccer league in the U.S.—for its inaugural season in 2027.