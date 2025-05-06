RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Atlético Set to Join USL Championship in 2027 After Identity Reveal in Garland

Atlético Set to Join USL Championship in 2027 After Identity Reveal in Garland

Football news Yesterday, 23:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Atlético Set to Join USL Championship in 2027 After Identity Reveal in Garland Atlético Set to Join USL Championship in 2027 After Identity Reveal in Garland

A new chapter in professional soccer is coming to North Texas. As announced by USLChampionship.com, USL Dallas officially revealed its new identity as Atlético Dallas during a vibrant community celebration in downtown Garland. The event included live music, a fan parade, limited-edition merchandise, and appearances by prominent local personalities.

The unveiling coincided with the Music Made Here concert featuring Grupo Los de Chiwas and La Nueva Estrategia. The evening was emceed by radio personality Armando “El Chiquilín” Ulloa from La Grande 107.5 FM, who also joins the club as a minority owner and brand ambassador.

“This brand launch is more than a name—it’s a declaration of identity and purpose,” said Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas. “It reflects our roots, ambition, and commitment to uniting the community through soccer.”

The new club identity features bold regional colors: Texas Topaz (light blue), Blackland Crude (black), Silver Ore (metallic silver), and white. The Mexican Gray Wolf and Rattlesnake were selected as team mascots, symbolizing the strength and pride of Texas.

Sam Morton, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, emphasized the broader mission: “Atlético Dallas is the heartbeat of a movement. We’re building something authentic, inclusive, and electric for fans across the region.”

The club also announced its youth system will be rebranded as Atlético Dallas Youth, following a new partnership with Renegades Soccer Club. With over 2,500 young athletes, the collaboration is aimed at developing homegrown talent through a clear professional pathway.

Garland Mayor Scott LeMay praised the initiative: “Atlético Dallas represents the future of pro sports in our city. We’re proud to welcome the team to our growing community.”

The club will join the USL Championship—the fastest-growing pro soccer league in the U.S.—for its inaugural season in 2027.

Related teams and leagues
USL Championship USA
Popular news
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news Yesterday, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 15:53 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Primera LPF (Argentine Championship), Apertura 2025. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability Football news 05 may 2025, 04:36 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal Today, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Nacional Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Nacional
-
18:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Palmeiras
-
20:30
Universidad de Chile - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Universidad de Chile
-
Estudiantes
-
20:30
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
-
Bolivar
-
22:00
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:00 Flamengo Arrives in Santiago del Estero Ahead of Crucial Match Against Central Córdoba Football news Yesterday, 23:30 Chivas Pursue Jonathan Gómez from PAOK Football news Yesterday, 23:05 Atlético Set to Join USL Championship in 2027 After Identity Reveal in Garland Football news Yesterday, 22:40 Colorado Rapids to Sign Australia Youth International Lucas Herrington From Brisbane Roar Football news Yesterday, 22:15 Nacional Aim for Must-Win Match Against Bahia in Libertadores Group Stage Football news Yesterday, 21:15 Alianza Lima Extends Kevin Quevedo’s Contract Until 2027 Amid European Interest Football news Yesterday, 21:15 River Ready to Spend Big to Sign World Cup Winner Guido Rodríguez Football news Yesterday, 20:50 Sergio Ramos Ruled Out of First Leg as Monterrey Face Toluca in Quarterfinals Football news Yesterday, 20:35 Colo Colo Considers Three Foreign Coaches as Almirón’s Future Remains Uncertain Football news Yesterday, 20:10 Sampaoli Turns Down Boca Job and Says He Awaits a Project That Truly Inspires Him
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Sara Errani vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - May 7, 2025 Football Today Pathum United vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Football Today El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Can Modern Sport cling to Premier League survival? Football Today Al-Ahli vs Al Taawoun prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Football Today PSG vs Arsenal: Who will become the second UEFA Champions League finalist? Football Today Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Bahia vs Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership Football Today Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Football Today Central Cordoba vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores