Atlético Nacional Faces Sanction Despite Suffering Fan Violence in Cúcuta

Atlético Nacional Faces Sanction Despite Suffering Fan Violence in Cúcuta

Football news Yesterday, 23:45
Atlético Nacional’s 3-0 victory over Cúcuta Deportivo secured their place in the Copa BetPlay 2025 Round of 16. Yet, the match was overshadowed by serious incidents of violence before, during and after the game, putting the safety of the players at risk and sparking concern across Colombian football.

As reported by FutbolRed, the visiting team’s bus was attacked prior to kickoff, and throughout the match at Estadio General Santander, fans threw bottles, coins, and other objects at the players. Security forces were deployed to prevent injuries, especially as aggression continued after the final whistle, with players targeted while entering the locker room.

In light of these events, Atlético Nacional opted not to participate in the mandatory post-match press conference, citing a lack of security guarantees. However, that decision could lead to disciplinary action.

According to Dimayor’s Article 17, both head coaches and one player from each club must attend the press conference. Failure to comply may result in a fine ranging from five to twenty Colombian legal monthly minimum wages—between 6.5 million and 28.47 million COP.

The Disciplinary Committee is expected to investigate and rule on the matter in the coming days. While Nacional's reasons for skipping the press conference are clear, Dimayor regulations do not currently provide for exceptions due to safety concerns, which may complicate the situation further.

The incident has reignited debate about fan behavior and security in Colombian stadiums. For Atlético Nacional, the win in Cúcuta came at a high price—and the repercussions may not yet be over.

Atletico Nacional
