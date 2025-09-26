Atlético-MG Aim for First League Win Under Sampaoli Against Surprise Package Mirassol

Atlético Mineiro host Mirassol on Saturday night at the Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte for Round 25 of the 2025 Brasileirão, per O Tempo. It’s a meeting of two teams on very different paths: the Galo struggling near the bottom, while the visitors are enjoying a dream season.

Atlético have gone six league matches without a win, recording four losses and two draws, and sit 16th with 25 points, just above the relegation zone. Jorge Sampaoli has yet to win a league match since returning to the club. His squad is also depleted: Tomas Cuello, Saravia, Patrick, Cadu, Caio Maia and Alexsander are all sidelined, the latter with a knee injury picked up midweek. The likely starting XI: Everson; Natanael, Junior Alonso, Lyanco, Guilherme Arana; Alan Franco, Igor Gomes, Gustavo Scarpa; Reinier, Rony and Hulk.

Mirassol, meanwhile, continue to impress. Coached by Rafael Guanaes, they sit fourth with 42 points and are unbeaten in six matches. They defeated Juventude 2-0 last weekend and look firmly on track for a Libertadores berth. Striker Chico da Costa is out injured, but defender João Victor returns from suspension. The expected lineup: Walter; Lucas Ramon, João Victor, Jemmes, Reinaldo; Neto Moura, Danielzinho, Shaylon; Negueba, Alesson and Cristian Renato.

The teams’ only prior meeting came earlier this season, a 2-2 draw in April. Atlético will chase their first domestic win under Sampaoli, while Mirassol aim to strengthen their fairytale run.