Asprilla and Girona in Crisis as Coach Says Team Has “Hit Rock Bottom”

Girona’s season has taken a troubling turn, and Colombian midfielder Yaser Asprilla is caught in the middle of the storm. Following a 3-1 defeat to Real Betis on Monday, manager Míchel Sánchez didn’t hold back in assessing the situation. “We’ve hit rock bottom,” he said, according to EFE, pointing to a deep psychological slump affecting the entire squad.

Girona, once a LaLiga revelation that briefly tasted Champions League action earlier this season, is now in a fight for survival. With just a three-point cushion above the relegation zone and six games remaining, the pressure is mounting.

“It’s hard to play football when you’re mentally shattered,” Míchel admitted, describing the atmosphere as “very uncomfortable” and “serious.” Despite the tension, he emphasized that the players are “giving everything” and “suffering,” and called for more “soul” to overcome a growing sense of mistrust.

Asprilla, who emerged as a breakout talent early in the campaign, has struggled to maintain form amid the club’s downturn. Recent reports suggest that Girona could bring in a Manchester City midfielder this summer, which would increase competition and place additional pressure on the 20-year-old Colombian.

Still, Míchel remains defiant, claiming he has the energy and backing to turn things around. “I’m humble, but I have pride and talent to overcome this,” he said, while also noting he would step down if the squad lost faith in him.

Girona isn’t relegated yet, but the margin for error is small. For Asprilla, the next few weeks will be a crucial test of both individual resilience and team survival.