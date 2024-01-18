Asian Cup: Uzbekistan defeat India, scoring three goals in the first half

India and Uzbekistan played their match in the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup. In the first round, both teams failed to secure a victory, and they needed to gain three points to stay in the race for the playoffs.

The nominal visitors were more successful in this regard. The Uzbek national team scored three unanswered goals in the opponent's net in the first half, eliminating any doubts about the winner of the match. Accurate strikes were credited to Abbosbek Fayzullaev (CSKA Moscow), Igor Sergeev (Pattum United), and Sherzod Nasrullaev (Nasaf).

The second half of the match turned into a formality. Even in such conditions, India couldn't score a consolation goal.

Uzbekistan has accumulated four points. Australia leads the group with two wins, already securing a place in the playoffs. Syria has one point. The Indian national team remains at zero points.

Asian Cup 2023

Group B

India - Uzbekistan - 0:3

Goals: Fayzullaev, 4, Sergeev, 18, Nasrullaev, 45+4