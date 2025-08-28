Arthur Melo Returns Home After Seven Years in Europe

According to EFE, Gremio of Porto Alegre has confirmed the return of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo, who comes back to the club where he was trained after seven and a half years in European football. The 29-year-old will play until June 2026 on loan from Juventus, with the possibility of extending the contract until December. “My roots are here. It was a complicated situation because it depended on Juventus and there were better offers, but I insisted on returning to Gremio because it is my home,” he said in a video released by the club.

Arthur, developed at Gremio, was a key figure in the 2017 Copa Libertadores victory and caught the attention of Barcelona in 2018, becoming the most expensive sale in the club’s history. He won the Spanish Supercup and La Liga in his first season with the Catalan side, but later lost his starting spot and moved to Juventus in 2020. He was subsequently loaned to Liverpool, Fiorentina, and Girona, with modest performances.

Internationally, Arthur won the 2019 Copa América with Brazil, though he has not been called up to the national team in recent years. His return comes as Gremio struggles: eliminated from the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, the team sits in the lower half of the Brazilian Championship, only five points above the relegation zone. The Tricolor Gaúcho hopes Arthur’s leadership and creativity can help turn their season around.