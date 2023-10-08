Arteta: Triumph over Manchester City arrived at a propitious juncture
The head coach of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, provided his commentary following the match against Manchester City (1:0).
"I am exceedingly proud. This occurrence transpired at an opportune juncture, with the requisite individuals and the indispensable players. We were cognizant that a relentless struggle awaited us, and we met that challenge head-on. A stellar performance was imperative, as was the fervent support of our audience. This victory stands monumental. Our display bore the mark of authentic aggression. The substitutions, in equal measure, provided a substantial contribution. During the pivotal moment leading to our goal, excellence prevailed.
We posed a multitude of quandaries to Manchester City, much in the same way they posed to us. Extricating oneself from such a contest was by no means facile. It demanded impeccable timing, judicious movement, and seizing the opportune moments. I hold our audaciousness in high regard," articulated Mikel Arteta during his appearance on Sky Sports.
Arsenal emerged victorious over Manchester City in the Premier League for the first time since 2015.