Arteta: Triumph over Manchester City arrived at a propitious juncture

The head coach of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, provided his commentary following the match against Manchester City (1:0).

"I am exceedingly proud. This occurrence transpired at an opportune juncture, with the requisite individuals and the indispensable players. We were cognizant that a relentless struggle awaited us, and we met that challenge head-on. A stellar performance was imperative, as was the fervent support of our audience. This victory stands monumental. Our display bore the mark of authentic aggression. The substitutions, in equal measure, provided a substantial contribution. During the pivotal moment leading to our goal, excellence prevailed.

We posed a multitude of quandaries to Manchester City, much in the same way they posed to us. Extricating oneself from such a contest was by no means facile. It demanded impeccable timing, judicious movement, and seizing the opportune moments. I hold our audaciousness in high regard," articulated Mikel Arteta during his appearance on Sky Sports.