Arteta: Arsenal failed to craft sufficient attacking opportunities in the match against Lens

Mikel Arteta, the head coach of Arsenal, shared his impressions after the defeat to Lens (1:2) in the second round of the Champions League.

"Lens is a very formidable team, an excellent adversary. We managed to open the scoring in the match, but our opponent seized a single opportunity to equalize. However, our team had the chance to score immediately after halftime.

It is indeed true that we failed to generate enough attacking prowess. We did not penetrate specific areas on the field. The difference lies in our play within the penalty areas, contrasting the match against PSV. We failed to capitalize on our opportunities, and our defensive performance within our penalty area was insufficient," stated Mikel Arteta on BBC.