Argentinian Forward Julián Carranza Joins Leicester City on Loan from Feyenoord

Leicester City has secured the signing of Argentinian striker Julián Carranza on a season-long loan from Dutch side Feyenoord, subject to international and league clearance, according to the club. The 25-year-old featured in 30 matches for the Rotterdam team last season, including seven appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Carranza began his career in Argentina with Banfield before moving to Major League Soccer in 2019 to join Inter Miami. He later established himself at Philadelphia Union, where he scored 37 goals and provided 15 assists across 115 regular-season matches. His strong performances helped the team reach the MLS Cup final in 2022.

In the summer of 2024, his development in the United States earned him a transfer to Feyenoord. During his debut campaign in the Eredivisie, Carranza’s goals played a crucial role in securing third place in the league and advancing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Speaking to Foxes Hub, Carranza said he was thrilled to join the English club. “When the opportunity came, I had no doubts at all. Every player wants to compete in England, so I’m very excited to be here,” he noted, adding that he has followed Leicester City for years.

The Argentinian forward will now train under manager Steve Cooper and could be in contention for Leicester’s next Championship fixture against Oxford United on Saturday, September 13, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m.