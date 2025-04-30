Argentine Midfielder Lautaro Belleggia Living Like a King in Indonesia — But Speaking in Signs

Lautaro Belleggia, a 28-year-old Argentine midfielder and former Olimpo player, has found an unexpected home in Indonesia. Since joining Persis Solo in the country's top division, he's become a key figure in the team’s fight to avoid relegation. Speaking to La Nueva, Belleggia shared: “I live like a king here,” but admitted he still struggles with the language. “I have to communicate through gestures or with help from the translator.”

After a strong season with Güemes in Argentina’s second division, Belleggia took a leap of faith and moved halfway across the world. Now with 14 games and three goals under his belt, he feels settled and optimistic. “When I arrived, the team was last. Now we’re outside the relegation zone,” he said.

Despite the football success, adapting to the local language—Bahasa Indonesia and its regional dialects—has been difficult. His son attends an international school and already speaks better English than him, he joked. With a contract running through December, Belleggia is open to staying. “If we remain in the top division, I’d like to renew. I’ve had offers, even from Argentina, but the lifestyle and football quality here make it worth staying,” he explained.

A devout Christian, Belleggia believes his move was guided by faith. He hasn’t ruled out returning to Olimpo someday: “Things didn’t end well, but I love the club and would like to wear that shirt again.”