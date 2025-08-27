Argentina Faces Crowd Restriction for World Cup Qualifier Against Venezuela

Argentina’s national team will host Venezuela at the Monumental under crowd restrictions following a sanction from FIFA after the 1-1 draw against Colombia, according to La Voz. The governing body ordered that the Centenario Baja stand be filled exclusively with children from local clubs and NGOs. In addition, a banner promoting anti-discrimination messages will be displayed in the Centenario Alta section.

The Argentine Football Association emphasized its commitment to eliminating racist, xenophobic, homophobic, and anti-Semitic behavior from stadiums. The federation announced complementary awareness initiatives targeting fans to reinforce respect inside and outside the stands.

FIFA had already opened an investigation after racist chants during Argentina’s 4-1 victory over Brazil. At that time, there was speculation that the sanction would apply to the match against Colombia, but the game ultimately went ahead with a full house.

This time, the measure will affect the match scheduled for Thursday, September 4, when Argentina faces Venezuela in the 17th round of South American qualifiers. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. local time. While the reigning world champions have already secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, Venezuela is aiming to confirm a historic first qualification.