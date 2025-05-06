RU RU ES ES FR FR
Argentina Cleared to Host Colombia With Full Crowd After FIFA Drops Sanctions

Argentina Cleared to Host Colombia With Full Crowd After FIFA Drops Sanctions

Football news Today, 19:45
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Argentina will be allowed to host Colombia in front of a full crowd after FIFA officially closed the disciplinary case over discriminatory chants during their last match against Brazil. According to ESPN, the ruling lifts any potential sanction and clears the way for fans to return to the Estadio Monumental for the upcoming World Cup Qualifier.

The Argentine Football Association confirmed the decision via social media on Friday, stating: “FIFA has closed the case against Argentina regarding discriminatory chants in the match against Brazil. Therefore, the match against Colombia will be played with full crowd capacity.” The game is scheduled for Tuesday, June 10 at 9:00 PM local time, in River Plate’s Monumental stadium, which holds over 85,000 spectators.

Argentina, coached by Lionel Scaloni, has already qualified for the 2026 World Cup and remains the only CONMEBOL team to secure its spot so far. Colombia, led by Néstor Lorenzo, currently sits sixth in the standings with 20 points—the final automatic qualification position—and is under pressure after a dip in form.

Before facing Colombia, Argentina will travel to Santiago to take on Chile on Thursday, June 5 at 10:00 PM (ARG). While their qualification is assured, the reigning world champions aim to finish the campaign on top of the South American standings.

