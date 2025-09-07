Apartment in ruins. Russian attack on Kyiv last night destroyed the home of Georgiy Sudakov

Benfica midfielder outraged

Last night, as a result of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv, the home of Ukrainian national team and Benfica midfielder Georgiy Sudakov was damaged.

Details: The apartment of Ukrainian player Georgiy Sudakov was destroyed in the Russian attack. The Benfica midfielder shared his heartbreak in a post on one of his social media pages. "My wife, mother, and daughter were there," he wrote on Instagram. The family was unharmed thanks to the bomb shelters.

L'appartement du joueur ukrainien Georgiy Sudakov a été détruit par une attaque russe.



"Ma femme, ma mère et ma fille étaient sur place" écrit-il sur Instagram. Elles ont survécu grâce aux abris anti-aériens.



Le milieu du SL Benfica se trouve actuellement avec la sélection… pic.twitter.com/8JbKOiFZXG — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) September 7, 2025

The footballer's own life was not in danger, as he is currently with the Ukrainian national team in Poland, preparing for a World Cup qualifier. We wish Georgiy and his family the strength to overcome this nightmare.