Anthony Joshua’s promoter confirms talks about a high-profile fight
After his defeat to Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua has yet to return to the ring, but a major showdown is already looming on the horizon for the British boxer.
Details: Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has stated that, ideally, they would love to arrange a bout between AJ and Tyson Fury. However, with Fury having retired, that scenario currently seems unlikely, so talks are now underway with… Jake Paul.
Quote: “Yesterday I met with His Excellency [presumably Turki Al ash-Sheikh], and he has already met with Paul. I think he’d like to make this fight happen. It sounds crazy, but it could happen. We didn’t expect this. If we really get this offer, I’d be surprised if AJ turned it down.
Why not? Our main plan is to fight Fury next year. But if we can make a fight with Paul in the meantime, and if the fans want to see AJ put an end to this story—he’ll be happy to do it,” Hearn said.